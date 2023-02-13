BitTorrent Reaches One Day Volume of $176,834.26 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 8% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $669.19 million and approximately $176,834.26 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00423795 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,069.26 or 0.28072979 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000178 BTC.
BitTorrent Profile
BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
