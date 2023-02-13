Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 20188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$355.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86.

Insider Activity

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 829,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,815,405.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,204 shares of company stock worth $22,741 and have sold 15,800 shares worth $73,526.

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.