BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.65.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
