BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth $2,867,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

