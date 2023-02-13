BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth $2,867,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Dividend History for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

