BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Holdings Reduced by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

