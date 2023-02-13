BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.