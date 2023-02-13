BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
