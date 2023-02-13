Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BCX stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

