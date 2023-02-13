Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 1.9 %
BCX stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
