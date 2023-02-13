Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,187,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 902,026 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 51.09%. The business had revenue of $226.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, COO Katherine Rubenstein purchased 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,044.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,044.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Katherine Rubenstein acquired 3,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,044.97. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,044.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad Marshall bought 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,822.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $166,256. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,556,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,627 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 374,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 773.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 79,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

