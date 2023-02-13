Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

BCSA stock remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Monday. 6,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,076. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

