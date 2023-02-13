Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.29. 592,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,448,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 20,642.17%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

