BloombergSen Inc. Has $129.90 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,354 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 8.9% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of AON worth $129,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $317.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.52 and its 200 day moving average is $295.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,065.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.