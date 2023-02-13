BloombergSen Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 998,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Galileo PTC Ltd raised its holdings in DoorDash by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after acquiring an additional 805,559 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,533,000 after acquiring an additional 267,291 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,691,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,023,000 after acquiring an additional 809,323 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $57.72 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,106,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

