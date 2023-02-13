BMO Capital Markets Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $88.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.57.
New Relic Stock Performance
NYSE NEWR opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of New Relic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 504,930 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in New Relic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
Further Reading
