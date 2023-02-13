BMO Capital Markets Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $88.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.57.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE NEWR opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,813 shares of company stock worth $24,513,608 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 504,930 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in New Relic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

