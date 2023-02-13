BMO Capital Markets Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $88.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.57.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE NEWR opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,813 shares of company stock worth $24,513,608 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 504,930 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in New Relic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

