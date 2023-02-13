BMO Capital Markets Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $208.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 76.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $117.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.66. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $150.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Global Payments by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 58,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 649,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 117,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

