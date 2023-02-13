BNP Paribas Lowers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Neutral

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.83) to GBX 5,380 ($64.67) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.72) to GBX 6,200 ($74.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $73.32 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,849,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $81,527,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

