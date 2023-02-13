BNP Paribas Lowers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Neutral

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.83) to GBX 5,380 ($64.67) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.72) to GBX 6,200 ($74.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of RIO opened at $73.32 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.