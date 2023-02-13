Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the January 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

BORUF remained flat at $4.52 on Monday. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

