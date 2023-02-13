Boyd Gaming Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,573 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,614% compared to the typical daily volume of 792 put options.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $947,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,837 shares of company stock valued at $29,643,096 over the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

