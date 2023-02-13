BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 108.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.00. 46,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. As a group, analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

