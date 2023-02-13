Braintrust 1-Day Volume Reaches $789,551.48 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Braintrust has a total market cap of $79.77 million and approximately $789,551.48 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00424491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.43 or 0.28119085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

