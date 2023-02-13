BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRFS. Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BRF by 1,050.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in BRF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BRF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

