BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRFS. Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.
BRF Trading Down 4.6 %
NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Institutional Trading of BRF
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- Energy Blackout: How to Invest When Truth is Stranger than Fiction
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.