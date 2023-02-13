Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $60.02 and last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 354464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.
The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.