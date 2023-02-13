Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $60.02 and last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 354464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

