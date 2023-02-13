Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,586 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for approximately 4.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.70% of Advance Auto Parts worth $65,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital downgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

AAP stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.16. 48,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,923. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

