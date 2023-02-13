Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 5.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $82,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.1% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.0% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 15,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $574.96. The company had a trading volume of 116,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,617. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

