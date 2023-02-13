Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 3,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Britvic Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

About Britvic

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

