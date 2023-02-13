Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) PT at C$138.44

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$138.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB.A. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$123.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. CGI has a 52 week low of C$95.45 and a 52 week high of C$124.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

