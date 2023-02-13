Brokerages Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Target Price at $51.57

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.
REPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Replimune Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of REPL opened at $24.93 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 424,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 79,356 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
