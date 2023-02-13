Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT at $15.79

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,901,000 after buying an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,348,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 621,795 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

