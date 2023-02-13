Brokerages Set Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTWRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($27.96) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $34.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

