Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. TD Securities currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

TSE BAM opened at C$46.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 232,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.86, for a total value of C$14,593,403.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,398,726.23. In related news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 232,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.86, for a total value of C$14,593,403.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,398,726.23. Also, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 42,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total transaction of C$2,551,865.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,064 shares in the company, valued at C$57,573,791.65.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

