Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. TD Securities currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance
TSE BAM opened at C$46.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.