Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPYPP traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

