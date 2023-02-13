BTIG Research Trims Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Target Price to $28.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $822.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

