Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

BCHHF stock remained flat at $370.00 during trading on Monday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $311.85 and a 52-week high of $535.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.00 and a 200 day moving average of $368.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCHHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bucher Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 555 to CHF 545 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

