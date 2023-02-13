CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the January 15th total of 409,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CACI International news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 14.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CACI opened at $301.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a one year low of $240.02 and a one year high of $319.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

