Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 123,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $9.28.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.