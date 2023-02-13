Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 48,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.79. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

