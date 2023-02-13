Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $140.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.08.
Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust
In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.