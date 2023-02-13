Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $140.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

