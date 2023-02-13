Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. TD Securities raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.78.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
Shares of CG traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.64. 237,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.92. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1.64.
Insider Activity
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Featured Stories
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.