Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. TD Securities raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.78.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of CG traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.64. 237,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.92. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Centerra Gold Company Profile

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Michael S. Parrett purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,598 shares in the company, valued at C$196,826.70. In related news, Director Michael S. Parrett bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.65 per share, with a total value of C$46,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$196,826.70. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

