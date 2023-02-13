Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in January

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,699,400 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 4,982,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 424.0 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock remained flat at $26.95 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDUAF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on Canadian Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

