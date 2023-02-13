Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) versus UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Critical Survey

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH – Get Rating) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Financial and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech -3.94% -1.89% -0.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Capital Financial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital Financial and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 0 0 2 0 3.00

UP Fintech has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 47.29%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Financial and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech $264.49 million 2.25 $14.69 million ($0.07) -55.28

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Capital Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage company, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

