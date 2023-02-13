Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 74,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.96. 57,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,336. The firm has a market cap of $275.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.