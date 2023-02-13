Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Cowen

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

CPRI stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Capri by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capri by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Capri by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

