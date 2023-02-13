CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTBC. Maxim Group increased their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on CareCloud to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. CareCloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $47.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

About CareCloud

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CareCloud by 73.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud during the third quarter worth $105,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.