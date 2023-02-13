CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTBC. Maxim Group increased their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on CareCloud to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.
CareCloud Stock Performance
NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. CareCloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $47.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (MTBC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.