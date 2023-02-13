Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,821,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after buying an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

