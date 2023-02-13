Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000.

IVV traded up $3.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $413.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,729. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

