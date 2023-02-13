Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 148,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.24. 1,317,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,428. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $330.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.68.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

