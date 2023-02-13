Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $822,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,597. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

