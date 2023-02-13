Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 24,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.9% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.3% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 16,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.36 on Monday, reaching $218.01. 18,456,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,426,152. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

