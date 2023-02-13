Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $494.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,052. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.80. The company has a market capitalization of $462.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.