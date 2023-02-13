Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.36. The company had a trading volume of 222,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,224. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.06.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.