Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,294 shares during the quarter. Carter’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of Carter’s worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Insider Activity

Carter’s Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRI opened at $77.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $100.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.