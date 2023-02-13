Cashaa (CAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.55 Million

Cashaa (CAS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Cashaa has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $189,933.52 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

